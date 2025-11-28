403
Qatar To Host U-23 Gulf Football Cup In December
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Qatar will host Under-23 Gulf Cup football tournament from December 4 to 16, as the first edition organized by the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation.
Secretary-General Jassim Al-Rumaihi emphasized the tournament's importance in developing young talent and fostering competition among players.
He called it a stepping-stone for those aiming to join senior national teams and encouraged fans to support the future stars.
The tournament features eight teams in two groups: Group A includes Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, while Group B consists of Iraq, the UAE, Oman, and Yemen.
A total of 14 group-stage matches will be held at two Aspire Zone stadiums, with free entry for fans.
The tournament kicks off on December 4 with Iraq vs. Yemen at 2:45 PM Doha time, followed by Kuwait vs. Qatar the next day.
This tournament is part of an eventful football season in Qatar, which also includes the Arab football Cup for the main squads, which starts December 1 to 18, and the Intercontinental Cup for teams on December 10, 13, and 17. (end)
