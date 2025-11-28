403
Two Kuwaiti Researchers Win L'oreal-UNESCO For Women In Science Award
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) announced Friday that two Kuwaiti female researchers have won the L'Orأ©al-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Award for 2024 and 2025 years, in recognition of their outstanding scientific contributions in the fields of chemistry and genetics.
Through its official social media account on X, KFAS said that Dr. Entisar Al-Hatlani, a chemistry professor at Kuwait University (KU), received the 2024 award for her research in deep ultraviolet Raman spectroscopy, and its applications in forensics and materials detection.
KFAS also noted that Dr. Fatima Bahman, a researcher at the Dasman Diabetes Institute, received the 2025 award for her research specializing in studying the genetic links between diet and inflammation and their relationship to metabolic diseases.
KFAS noted that this recognition came during a ceremony held by the program in Dubai yesterday to honor a select group of distinguished female scientists in the Middle East region, with the aim of supporting and promoting the role of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
The L'Orأ©al-UNESCO For Women in Science program is a global partnership aims to support and empower women in science and enhance their role in scientific research. (end)
