Media Rotana Dubai Hosts An Inspiring Union Day Celebration, Bringing Together Students, Families, And Community Leaders

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
Dubai, UAE - November 28 - Media Rotana Dubai marked the UAE Union Day with a vibrant and meaningful community celebration that united children, families, students, and representatives from key government entities. The celebration was organized in close collaboration with the UAE Red Crescent - Dubai Centre and Dubai National School - Al Barsha, whose students played an active role through cultural performances and by assisting the children throughout the day.
Sherif Madkour, General Manager of Media Rotana Dubai, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration, stating:“Union Day is a powerful reminder of the spirit that binds us together as a nation. This year's celebration was especially meaningful thanks to our partners and the enthusiastic participation of students from Dubai National School - Al Barsha. We are proud to contribute to an initiative that brings joy to families supported by the UAE Red Crescent and strengthens our commitment to community engagement.”
The event was also attended by Mr. Jamal Al Ameri, Director of Corporate Communication, and Mr. Khaled Sabeel, Director of Relations and Protocol at the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), who participated as official supporters and contributed to the distribution of gifts and positive interaction with the participating children and families.
The atmosphere was warm and festive, with the hotel team joining the children to create a memorable experience for all participants. The event reaffirms Media Rotana's continued dedication to social responsibility and its commitment to nurturing long-standing partnerships that positively impact the community.
|
Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 939 times
PR Category: Local News and Government
Posted on: Friday, November 28, 2025 6:27:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
|
|
| Previous Story: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's Publishing and Translation Arm...
|
| Next Story: Dubai aims to attract 4 million people annually to its major...
|
|
|
More from Local News and Government
MENAFN28112025003092003082ID1110411176
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment