Media Rotana Dubai Hosts An Inspiring Union Day Celebration, Bringing Together Students, Families, And Community Leaders

Dubai, UAE - November 28 - Media Rotana Dubai marked the UAE Union Day with a vibrant and meaningful community celebration that united children, families, students, and representatives from key government entities. The celebration was organized in close collaboration with the UAE Red Crescent - Dubai Centre and Dubai National School - Al Barsha, whose students played an active role through cultural performances and by assisting the children throughout the day.

Sherif Madkour, General Manager of Media Rotana Dubai, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration, stating:“Union Day is a powerful reminder of the spirit that binds us together as a nation. This year's celebration was especially meaningful thanks to our partners and the enthusiastic participation of students from Dubai National School - Al Barsha. We are proud to contribute to an initiative that brings joy to families supported by the UAE Red Crescent and strengthens our commitment to community engagement.”

The event was also attended by Mr. Jamal Al Ameri, Director of Corporate Communication, and Mr. Khaled Sabeel, Director of Relations and Protocol at the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), who participated as official supporters and contributed to the distribution of gifts and positive interaction with the participating children and families.

The atmosphere was warm and festive, with the hotel team joining the children to create a memorable experience for all participants. The event reaffirms Media Rotana's continued dedication to social responsibility and its commitment to nurturing long-standing partnerships that positively impact the community.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 939 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Friday, November 28, 2025 6:27:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)