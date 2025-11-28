DIFC And Dubai Cares Unveil The Space In Between' Sculpture, Celebrating Collective Impact On Youth Empowerment

Dubai, UAE, 28th November 2025 - DIFC and Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), have unveiled The Space in Between, a powerful new sculpture that stands as a symbol of transformation, potential, and collective action. Created by acclaimed UAE-based artists and architects Sawsan and Bahar Al Bahar, represented by Firetti Contemporary gallery in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, the artwork marks a significant milestone in DIFC's Sculpting Futures initiative. Sculpting Futures was launched earlier in the year in partnership with Dubai Cares to support the UAE-based global philanthropic organization's global efforts in empowering youth through skills development and preparing them for the future.

The sculpture was unveiled at DIFC's annual Sculpture Park event, which reinforces DIFC's role as a key arts and culture hub, enhances the city's cultural landscape and positions Dubai as an“open-air art gallery”, as well as a global arts destination.

Crafted from concrete, resin, earth, steel, and other materials, The Space in Between weighs approximately 2,000 kg and is a site-specific installation. Carved from a solid block, the sculpture reveals a dynamic void, an artistic metaphor for the untapped creativity, curiosity, and capability within every young person. The intricate layers within the piece reflect the depth of talent and ambition that can be unlocked when youth are given access to the right tools, knowledge, and support.

Through Sculpting Futures, DIFC has successfully raised AED 1,000,000 with the support of DIFC corporate community to advance 'Dubai Cares' mission of equipping young people with future-ready skills. These funds will help equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to pursue careers in emerging sectors, contribute to sustainable solutions, and lead community-based projects that advance global development goals. The initiative also aims to empower young people to influence policy and lead community change, while building systems and partnerships that ensure long-term, sustainable opportunities for youth worldwide.

The sculpture now stands as a living symbol of collective impact, with the names of contributing entities integrated into the installation and they include: Al Fahim HQ, Al Tamimi & Co., AlphaMind, Doğuş Group, Feels, Fundamental Hospitality, Lockton, Monterock International, Musafir, NAHATÉ, Perptuel Gallery, Roberto's, S.P. Hinduja, Sadddle, and Samena Capital.

Alya AlZarouni, Chief Operating Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “ This initiative reflects DIFC's commitment to creating meaningful pathways for youth and driving sustainable change. We are proud to stand alongside Dubai Cares and our partners in the private sector to support a future where every young person has the opportunity to thrive.”

Commenting on the impact of the initiative, Amal Al Redha, Director of Partnerships at Dubai Cares, said:“This sculpture is a powerful representation of the journey young people take when given the chance to grow, learn, and lead. The funds raised through Sculpting Futures will directly support our mission to prepare youth for the future of work and ensure they are equipped with the skills needed to succeed. We are deeply grateful to DIFC and all contributing entities for their belief in our vision and for helping us build a more inclusive and opportunity-rich future for youth around the world.”

To date, Dubai Cares has invested over AED 38.5 million (USD 10.5 million) in youth empowerment programs, driving impactful change across education, employment, and community leadership.

Sawsan Al Bahar and Bahar Al Bahar, the artists behind The Space in Between sculpture, said:“This piece was born from a desire to reflect the invisible potential that exists within every young person. The void at the center of the sculpture is not emptiness - it's possibility, waiting to be shaped. We wanted the artwork to speak to the power of transformation, and how education and opportunity can carve new paths through even the most rigid structures. It's an honor to see this sculpture become part of a larger movement that invests in the future of youth and celebrates the impact of collective action.”

Sawsan Al Bahar and Bahar Al Bahar, both graduates of the American University of Sharjah, are known for their multidisciplinary practice that spans art, architecture, craft, and digital fabrication. Their work has been exhibited globally, including at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, MENART Paris, and Abu Dhabi Art. Their recent piece Waterdust was shortlisted for the Richard Mille Art Prize in 2023. With Sawsan's practice rooted in personal narratives and notions of home, and Bahar's focus on merging traditional craftsmanship with digital methods through his design studio Robocraft, the duo brings a unique and deeply thoughtful perspective to public art.

Posted on: Friday, November 28, 2025 6:32:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)