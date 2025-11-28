A Dynamic Finale To 2025: DWTC Hosts Events Across Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods, And Luxury In December

Key events include World Congress of Neurosurgery, Automechanika Dubai, and Jewellery & Bride Arabia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 November 2025: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is set to conclude 2025 with a diverse line-up of December events spanning healthcare, automotive, consumer goods, and luxury sectors.

From the prestigious 19th World Congress of Neurosurgery and the region's premier automotive event Automechanika Dubai, to the year's most anticipated luxury showcase Jewellery & Bride Arabia, December's calendar brings together industry leaders, innovators, and trade professionals from around the world.

December's full event line-up at DWTC features:

19th World Congress of Neurosurgery: 1-5 December

The 19th World Congress of Neurosurgery, organised by the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS), is a leading international event for the global neurosurgical community. Held biennially, the congress convenes thousands of neurosurgeons, researchers, and medical professionals from across the globe to exchange pioneering research, explore the latest advancements, and support the training of future neurosurgeons. The comprehensive programme includes scientific presentations, hands-on workshops, live surgical demonstrations, and valuable networking opportunities, serving as a vital platform for advancing neurosurgical knowledge and enhancing patient care worldwide.

Concept Big Brand Carnival - The CBBC Sale: Multiple Editions Throughout December (1 - 5 December), (16 - 21 December) & (24 - 29 December)

The CBBC Sale returns with three spectacular shopping events throughout December, offering discounts of up to 75% on premium brands across fashion, footwear, accessories, beauty, perfumes, watches, and lifestyle products. Running in three waves, from 1-5 December, 16-21 December, and concluding DWTC's 2025 calendar from 24-29 December, these editions bring an even bigger selection, exciting offers, and a vibrant shopping festival for families, fashion lovers, and bargain hunters alike.

Automechanika Dubai: 9-11 December

Now in its 22nd edition, Automechanika Dubai is the MEA region's largest international trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry. The exhibition brings together over 2,400 exhibitors from more than 60 countries, showcasing the complete automotive aftermarket ecosystem including parts and components, tyres and batteries, electronics and diagnostics, body and paint solutions, car wash and detailing, and digital technologies. With more than 50,000 trade visitors expected from over 160 countries, the three-day event features 20+ international pavilions, expert-led conferences on smart mobility, repair innovations, and sustainability, live product demonstrations, and extensive networking opportunities, cementing its position as the Middle East's premier platform for automotive innovation and business growth.

China Home Life: 17-19 December

Dubai's biggest trade expo for Chinese manufacturers and buyers, China Home Life returns for its highly anticipated 18th edition showcasing more than 3,000 verified suppliers. Spanning 80,000 sqm across multiple exhibition halls, the three-day event provides a comprehensive showcase for brands to display their goods, with a key focus on textiles, building materials, household appliances, electronics, auto parts, home textiles, kitchenware, furniture, gift items, and seasonal products. With an exhibit of more than 60,000 products, the exhibition provides a vital sourcing hub for MENA importers, wholesalers, and regional retailers seeking high-quality products and competitive pricing, whilst facilitating business partnerships and trade opportunities between China and the MENA region through a special VIP business matching service including translation support.

Asia Baby Children Maternity Exhibition: 17-19 December

Now in its third edition, Asia Baby Children Maternity Exhibition (ABC&MOM) is the region's biggest global trade show dedicated to baby, child and maternity products. Leading brands from around the world showcase their offerings at this extensive exhibition, featuring everything from baby care products, children's toys and educational items, maternity essentials, nursery furniture, and child safety equipment to appliances. From antenatal preparation to the newborn years to early education, every stage of a young child's life is catered for with hundreds of products, services and solutions under one roof. Attracting buyers from across the Middle East and Africa, ABC&MOM offers an invaluable networking opportunity for industry leaders across the supply chain to forge meaningful connections and build strategic business partnerships.

International Appliance and Electronics Show: 17-19 December

The International Appliance and Electronics Show 2025 features more than 300 premium suppliers showcasing 100,000 products and ecosystems across 800 booths and attracts 30,000 buyers. From cutting-edge kitchen appliances and laundry solutions to smart home technologies, wearable technology, AI-powered electronics, entertainment systems and innovative electronic devices, the exhibition features leading brands and emerging manufacturers showcasing their newest product lines. The event provides retailers, distributors, and industry buyers with opportunities to source products, compare technologies, build strategic partnerships, and stay ahead of consumer electronics trends shaping the market. As part of a series of international events across the globe, the Dubai show facilitates even greater international collaboration.

Jewellery & Bride Arabia: 18-21 December

Jewellery & Bride Arabia, Dubai's exclusive and premier luxury exhibition, showcases high-end local and globally admired brands, and celebrates the artistry of fine jewellery and bridal elegance. This four-day event unites the world's most prestigious jewellery houses, master craftsmen, and renowned bridal couturiers on a single platform. Featuring exclusive collections of rare gems, diamonds, fine jewellery, and innovative designs from across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, alongside stunning bridal couture and accessories, the exhibition attracts thousands of visitors from the GCC, Asia, and Europe. With glamorous runway presentations, award ceremonies, workshops led by industry experts, and VIP attendance from royalty, and celebrities, this is a must-visit for jewellery enthusiasts and brides-to-be, delivering an unforgettable celebration of luxury, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage whilst reinforcing Dubai's status as a leading destination for high-end jewellery and bridal fashion.

Posted on: Friday, November 28, 2025 6:35:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

