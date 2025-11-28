Northfield And Juno Applaud Marten Falls Agreement As Ring Of Fire Infrastructure Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (TSX-V: NFD.A) (or“”) and Juno Corp. (or“”) welcome yesterday's announcement that Marten Falls First Nation and the Province of Ontario have signed a Community Partnership Agreement (the“”) to advance the Marten Falls Community Access Road and priority community infrastructure investments. This milestone Agreement represents another transformational step forward in developing the critical infrastructure necessary to unlock responsible, sustainable development of Ontario's Ring of Fire mineral district.

The proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road will provide reliable all-season access connecting Marten Falls First Nation to the provincial highway system. Marten Falls, located approximately 450 kilometres north of Thunder Bay and 140 kilometres southeast of the Ring of Fire, is currently accessible only by winter road for one to two months per year or by air, significantly constraining development opportunities for both the community and the broader region. The Agreement provides up to $39.5 million for important community infrastructure, while supporting the development and construction of the proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road. Please see the Province of Ontario news release dated November 27, 2025 available here for additional information.

The Marten Falls Community Access Road is a critical component of the broader Northern Road Link infrastructure plan, which will connect Webequie First Nation in the north, the Ring of Fire mining area, Marten Falls further south, and ultimately the provincial highway system. With the recent Webequie First Nation agreement signed in October, both key First Nations communities required for the complete road network are now advancing infrastructure development in partnership with the Province.

Juno Corp., as the largest mineral claim holder in the Ring of Fire with over 5,300 square kilometres representing over 52% of the district's mineral claims, holds extensive exploration properties strategically positioned relative to the proposed infrastructure corridors. Juno's recent exploration programs resulted in three major discoveries, including the Vespa Critical Minerals Complex (titanium-vanadium-high-purity-iron-scandium-gallium) and two high-grade gold discoveries at Pluto and North Edge in the North Arm Ring of Fire.

“This second Community Partnership Agreement demonstrates the remarkable momentum building toward Ring of Fire infrastructure development,” said Robert D. Cudney, President & CEO of Northfield and CEO of Juno.“With both Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations now advancing all-season road infrastructure in partnership with Ontario, the complete road network connecting the Ring of Fire to the provincial highway system is becoming a reality. We commend Chief Bruce Achneepineskum and Marten Falls First Nation for their vision and leadership in advancing infrastructure that serves both community priorities and enables responsible resource development.”

Under the Agreement, Marten Falls First Nation will submit its environmental assessment for the Community Access Road by February 20, 2026, with the goal of commencing construction by August 2026. The Province has indicated that materials and resources will begin flowing immediately this season via winter roads for urgent community priorities.

“The strategic importance of this Agreement cannot be overstated,” added Cudney.“The Marten Falls Community Access Road is the critical link connecting the Ring of Fire to Ontario's existing highway infrastructure. Together with the Webequie Supply Road, these projects represent infrastructure investment that will improve access to what we believe to be one of the world's significant critical mineral districts. Northfield's investment in Juno has always been premised on the recognition that infrastructure development is essential to realizing the value of these resources.”

The Ring of Fire mineral district in Northern Ontario contains significant discoveries of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, chromite, nickel, copper, PGE's and gold. In the November 27, 2025 news release noted above, Premier Doug Ford stated that unlocking these critical minerals“will create 70,000 new jobs across our province.” The district is increasingly recognized as having national strategic importance to both Canadian and United States economies, particularly for securing domestic sources of critical minerals essential to manufacturing, defense, and clean energy applications.

