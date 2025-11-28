Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Want To Join UAE's Military Forces? Mod Announces Openings For National Cadres

2025-11-28 02:19:32
The Presidential Guard Command announced that it is now accepting applications for military recruitment, offering UAE citizens an opportunity to join one of the nation's elite forces.

Following are the eligibility criteria as announced by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a social media post.

Requirements:

  • He must be a citizen of the UAE

  • He must be between 18 and 30 years old

  • He must be medically fit

  • He must be at least 160cm tall

    The MoD has also posted the following contact numbers for those seeking further information:

    • Fujairah (Heritage Village): 026187885 / 0508073062

    • Abu Dhabi: 044026055

    • Al Ain: 037121741

    • Dubai: 0508073950

    • Sharjah: 072071515

    • Ras Al Khaimah: 026187885

    • Umm Al Quwain: 0508073950

    Interested citizens can apply from 4pm to 10pm. Following are the recruitment location and dates:

    • Ras Al Khaimah Expo: November 29 – November 30, 2025

    • Umm Al Quwain Waterfront: December 1 – December 2, 2025

    • Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed / Al Wathba Festival: December 2 – Dec 3, 2025

