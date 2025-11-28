Want To Join UAE's Military Forces? Mod Announces Openings For National Cadres
The Presidential Guard Command announced that it is now accepting applications for military recruitment, offering UAE citizens an opportunity to join one of the nation's elite forces.
Following are the eligibility criteria as announced by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a social media post.Recommended For You US National Guard member dies; fellow Guardsman 'fighting for life' after shooting
Requirements:He must be a citizen of the UAE He must be between 18 and 30 years old He must be medically fit
He must be at least 160cm tall
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
The MoD has also posted the following contact numbers for those seeking further information:
- Fujairah (Heritage Village): 026187885 / 0508073062
Abu Dhabi: 044026055 Al Ain: 037121741
Dubai: 0508073950 Sharjah: 072071515
Ras Al Khaimah: 026187885 Umm Al Quwain: 0508073950
Interested citizens can apply from 4pm to 10pm. Following are the recruitment location and dates:
- Ras Al Khaimah Expo: November 29 – November 30, 2025
Umm Al Quwain Waterfront: December 1 – December 2, 2025 Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed / Al Wathba Festival: December 2 – Dec 3, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment