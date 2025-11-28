Want To Join UAE's Military Forces? Mod Announces Openings For National Cadres

The Presidential Guard Command announced that it is now accepting applications for military recruitment, offering UAE citizens an opportunity to join one of the nation's elite forces.

Following are the eligibility criteria as announced by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a social media post.

Requirements:

He must be a citizen of the UAEHe must be between 18 and 30 years oldHe must be medically fit

He must be at least 160cm tall

The MoD has also posted the following contact numbers for those seeking further information:



Fujairah (Heritage Village): 026187885 / 0508073062

Abu Dhabi: 044026055

Al Ain: 037121741

Dubai: 0508073950

Sharjah: 072071515

Ras Al Khaimah: 026187885 Umm Al Quwain: 0508073950

Interested citizens can apply from 4pm to 10pm. Following are the recruitment location and dates:



Ras Al Khaimah Expo: November 29 – November 30, 2025

Umm Al Quwain Waterfront: December 1 – December 2, 2025 Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed / Al Wathba Festival: December 2 – Dec 3, 2025