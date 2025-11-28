Ajman To Celebrate UAE National Day With Taxi Gathering, Photo Walk

The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media (ADTCM) has announced a wide range of programs to celebrate the 54th UAE National Day. A number of community, heritage, and sporting events will be organised across the emirate on December 1 and 2, 2025.

The main celebration will be held at Warqa Park and the Heritage District. The first day will witness the 54th National Day Taxi Gathering, which will be staged at the festival in Al Jurj, where 612 taxis will convene to form the phrase 'Eid Etihad 54' in an event that is expected to attract a large crowd and symbolise unity and community spirit, in an attempt to set a Guiness World Record.

Recommended For You US National Guard member dies; fellow Guardsman 'fighting for life' after shooting

The first day will also feature the 'United Photo Walk' photography event, in which participants will walk from the Rashid Al Khader Museum to Saleh Souq capturing Ajman's iconic heritage sites through the lenses of professional as well as amateur photographers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Hiking, car parade and more

On the second day, celebrations will extend over numerous several key areas. The Masfout Castle will host the Masfout X Race under the theme ''United', which will combine mountain running and mountain biking.

In conjunction, a 'United Hiking' event will be held at the Masfout Oasis to commemorate both National Day and International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The day will also feature the 'United Car Parade,' which will begin at Al Bayt Mitwahid Hall and end at the Heritage District, providing vehicle enthusiasts with a festive experience in the true National Day spirit.

This year's program was meticulously crafted after an in-depth study of audience needs and visitor expectations. Events have been spread over the emirate to ensure accessibility and encourage family participation. The program also balances heritage presentations, artistic performances, and interactive sports activities, offering a rich experience that reflects Ajman's culture and resonates with the local community's goals.

Being organised in collaboration with various government and private entities, including Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Ajman Police, Ajman Transport Authority, Marsa Ajman, Frjan Ajman, Ajman Holding, Rayaat, and Endurance Sports Services, the programs reflect a mutual commitment to reinforce Ajman's position on the national tourism and events map, while establishing interactive community spaces that enhance the quality of life and strengthen Emirati identity.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department, said,“It is an honour to play a key role in Ajman's 54th National Day celebrations. This reflects our commitment to preserving Emirati identity and upholding the Union's values, in line with the goals of 'We the UAE 2031' and the directives of our wise leadership to promote cultural and community events that contribute to reviving our heritage and enhancing its cultural presence in diverse avenues."

"This year's event is aimed at showcasing Ajman's significant role as a hub for unique events that combine culture, entertainment, and community experiences, enabling the public to participate in national festivities that symbolise the UAE's heritage, spirit of union and enduring values," he added.