One Filipina Worker Still Missing After Deadly Hong Kong High-Rise Fire

One overseas Filipino worker (OFW) is still missing after several high-rise buildings in Hong Kong went up in flames in broad daylight on Wednesday, the Department of Migrant Workers said Friday (November 28).

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said authorities are still determining whether the Filipina was inside any of the buildings when the massive Hong Kong blaze erupted on the afternoon of November 26, engulfing eight structures.

“That is the report. But we don't know for sure about her exact whereabouts. So the search continues. I don't want to speculate as to where she is exactly,” Cacdac said, according to ABS-CBN News.

He added that the DMW and partner agencies are already in touch with her family in the Philippines.

At least 23 OFWs affected

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday (November 27) confirmed that at least 23 Filipinos were affected by the fire, which tore through a high-rise residential complex and killed dozens. One OFW was hospitalised after being rescued along with her employer and an infant.

“I've been told as of last night that she is stable and on the way to recovery. And we hope it stays that way. And we are, we too are in touch with her family here in the Philippines,” Cacdac said.

Losing important documents

Owwa Administrator Patricia Caunan said many of the affected OFWs also lost important documents in the blaze.“They told us that their main concern is that many of them lost their passports and employment contracts (in the fire),” Caunan said in Tagalog.

Meanwhile, Cacdac assured that the DMW may provide copies of their contracts, and will coordinate with Hong Kong authorities to deal with the issue.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong will also assist the affected Filipinos' restoration of travel documentation.

Wellbeing and health aside, Cacdac assured there will be no hurdle for them to continue working in Hong Kong.

Food packs and other assistance have been distributed, and teams are contacting families in the Philippines who have not been able to reach their loved ones in Hong Kong.