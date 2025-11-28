DHS Points To US Travel Ban List When Asked About 'Third World' Countries

The US Department of Homeland Security on Friday referred Reuters to the 19 countries listed in a travel ban when asked about the "Third World" countries.

Trump late on Thursday announced that his administration would "permanently pause" migration from all "Third World Countries", after an Afghan man shot and killed a National Guard member and wounded another near the White House.

His new policy comes on the heels of suspension of all US immigration requests for Afghanistan nationals, after the Washington shooting.

Two US National Guard members were shot in Washington, D.C.; Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died of her wounds while her fellow Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, 24, was "fighting for his life," Trump said. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national.