UAE Lottery Hints At Weekly Lucky Day Draws This December In Instagram Post

The UAE Lottery has hinted at a shift to weekly Saturday draws, after sharing a new update on its official Instagram page. The post shows a timeline of past Lucky Day draws in September, October and November, each held once every 15 days, followed by a December calendar displaying four Saturday draw dates.

While the post suggests that the operator may be increasing the frequency of the Lucky Day live draws to once every week, no official announcement has been made so far.

What does the post show?

September, October and November: Draws held bi-weekly on Saturdays

December: Four Saturdays marked for draws (weekly format)

The caption states:“Something exciting is on the way! The next chapter of Lucky Day arrives on November 29. Stay tuned and mark your calendars!”

The hint comes shortly after the announcement of one last shot at the Dh100-million jackpot on November 29 as UAE Lottery prepares to unveil a revamped edition of the game.

New prize tiers and updated winning formats will be announced soon.

Since its launch, the UAE Lottery has created more than 100,000 winners and distributed over Dh147 million across 25 draws.