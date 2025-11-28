Raffle Draws, Games At UAE National Day Celebrations For Workers Across 30 Locations

It will be day of fun, competitions, sports, distribution of gifts, talent show, raffle draws, and more for UAE workers across the country on Monday (December 1) as part of the 54th Eid Al Etihad (National Day).

Held under the slogan 'Our Workers' Happiness in Our Union's Celebration', the UAE-wide celebrations at more than 30 locations are organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior; Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP); General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Police, and Sharjah Police; as well as UAE municipalities; AD Ports Group; and the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.

The whole day event will feature a wide range of recreational and sports activities. MoHRE said workers will have a chance to showcase their singing and performance skills and win prizes. There will also be games and sports competitions, and fun quizzes throughout the day, as well as raffle draws and distribution of commemorative gifts to participating workers.

MoHRE added that a number of companies will also have celebratory activities at their own labour accommodations. These include Sobha Group, Binghatti Group, Wade Adams Contracting, Al Sahel Contracting Company, Arabian Construction Company, Al Mehwar Engineering Consultancy, Innovo Build, Al Basti & Muktha, Dulsco, and Proscape.

“These celebratory activities form part of a sustained approach (we) implement to bring joy to workers (and) enhance their social inclusion by engaging them in various national occasions and holidays. These efforts are rooted in our recognition that workers are among the pillars of sustainable development in our country and an essential component of the UAE labour market,” said Mohsin Ali Al Nassi, MoHRE's Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection and Compliance.

“(We) invite private-sector companies and labour accommodations wishing to have their workers participate in the celebrations to visit and select the appropriate activities based on geographic location,” Al Nassi added.