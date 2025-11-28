UAE: New Bus Service From Ras Al Khaimah To Global Village Starting November 28

The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (Rakta) announced a new bus service connecting Ras Al Khaimah to Dubai's Global Village, offering residents and visitors a convenient weekend travel option.

Starting this Friday (November 28), the service will operate only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, providing two round trips per day between RAK and Global Village.

Recommended For You US National Guard member dies; fellow Guardsman 'fighting for life' after shooting

Passengers can catch buses from the main bus station in Ras Al Khaimah to the public bus stops at Global Village in Dubai. The departure schedule is as follows:



From RAK to Global Village: 3pm and 5pm From Global Village to RAK: 10pm and 12am

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Passengers can enjoy the service for a fare of Dh30 per trip. The service aims to make weekend visits to Global Village more accessible for residents of Ras Al Khaimah and neighbouring areas, without the need for private transport.

For further details or inquiries, passengers are encouraged to contact RAK Transport Authority at 8001700.