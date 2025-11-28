'Sky-High Ambition': Meet Dubai Police Officer Who Defied Orphanhood, Loss

When we stumble in life, some fall and surrender, others learn to adapt and a few rise above hardships to emerge stronger and more successful-among those is Dubai Police officer Doha Ahmed.

Doha was born an orphan and despite the pain of losing one's parents at a young age, she was lucky enough to be surrounded by love and care from her siblings, whom she calls "the greatest people in my eyes". Thanks to them, she learned to be strong and realised how valuable she is in society. "I never felt there was something missing in my life," she says.

Recommended For You US National Guard member dies; fellow Guardsman 'fighting for life' after shooting

The kindness Doha got from her brothers and sisters helped her navigate through life but as she grew up, she started to fully comprehend the situation and ask questions like "where is my mother?" or "what does orphan even mean?" In middle school, more challenges began to surface.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It was then when Doha was met with words like questions from students and she faced bullying. She was faced with questions like "how can you live without a mother?". Despite all this, she vowed to be a distinguished student, excel at what she does and always educate herself. In a video shared by Dubai Police, Doha recalls how she used to volunteer to recite the quran during her elementary school years.

A year after graduating from university, Doha got married and gave birth to her first child, Younis. Just one year later, an incident that changed her life forever took place when she got a call to inform her that her husband was killed in an accident. "My whole life was turned upside down," she says.

'Turning point in my life'

Upon receiving the tragic news, the first thing Doha thought of was her son, Younis who became an orphan and will face all what his mother had been through. It was then that the widowed mother made the decision to completely focus on improving herself and maintaining her child's psyche.

One day, Doha's sister advised her to join Dubai Police. She applied and got an interview. "I said to myself: this is my glimmer of hope". Doha remembers the day she joined the military course vividly; it was December 28, 2014.

After joining, Doha took her new role seriously and insisted on excelling at it. "An idea came to my mind: I had to reach the first ranks, I had to achieve something," Doha said. Thanks to her commitment and perseverence, her coach later asked her to lead the platoon.

After she was moved to Dubai Police Academy, Doha was met with yet another challenge when she was ordered to lead a graduation group that was due to take place in four days. She just had two days to complete the preparations. And she was yet again up to the challenge.

She continued to rise in ranks and she was even chosen to be the only woman to undergo a course for coach preparation and she became coach Doha Ahmed.

"I don't know where my ambition ends, nor where I want to go. After every ambition I achieve, a bigger ambition is born. My ambition is sky-high," she says. Doha is now married and she gave birth to two daughters.

Listen to Doha tell her story in her own words here: