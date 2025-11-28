UAE: Sheikh Mohammed Approves 3,567 Housing Decisions Worth Dh2.5 Billion In 2025

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister and Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has approved 3,567 housing decisions for citizens worth Dh2.5 billion in 2025, including 599 new approvals in the last quarter of this year worth Dh478 million.

Housing approvals were distributed between housing grants allocated to low-income individuals, government housing, and housing finance in cooperation with national banks.

The total number of decisions issued under the Zayed Housing Program during the current year amounted to 3,567 decisions, including 524 decisions for a generous grant from the President of the State, with a value of Dh356.3 million.

It also issued 623 decisions for government housing (loans) with a value of over Dh270 million, 32 decisions for government housing grant/benefit, with a value of Dh25.4 million, and 2,388 housing finance decisions with a value of Dh1.894 billion and 100 thousand dirham.

During the last quarter of this year, the Zayed Housing Programme issued 599 housing decisions, worth Dh478 million, including two generous grants from the President of the State, worth Dh1.3 million. It also issued 31 decisions for government housing (loans) worth Dh25.2 million, 8 decisions for government housing grants/benefit, worth Dh6.4 million, and 558 housing finance decisions worth Dh445.1 million.