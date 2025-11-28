Filipino Travellers To Enjoy Visa-Free Entry To Oman Starting 2026

Filipino citizens will be able to enjoy visa-free travels to Oman starting in 2026, the Oman Embassy announced. The announcement came during the celebration of Oman's National Day in Makati City on Wednesday (November 19).

Oman Ambassador to the Philippines Nasser Said Abdullah Al Manwari shared that Filipinos visiting Oman for up to two weeks will no longer require a visa.

“This is the first country in the Middle East that will waive the visa for the Filipino people. So you can enjoy Oman anytime without visa. Next year, it will be around two weeks without visa,” he told reporters in an interview, according to GMA News.

The ambassador expressed hope that the move would significantly boost Filipino tourism to the country.“I think the number of the tourists will increase dramatically after the waiving of the visas of the Filipino,” he said.

Currently, there are direct flights between Manila and Muscat, and Oman is looking to expand its travel options. Manwari mentioned plans for an additional direct flight to Cebu and the possibility of other airlines joining the route.

“We are ready to increase the number of flights. There is a plan to have another direct flight to Cebu. It's not only Oman Air, but we have other airlines. We are working on that, we are looking to increase the flights from Manila but the capacity of NAIA... maybe in the future, in the coming years,” he said.

Manwari also encouraged Filipinos to explore Oman, highlighting its unique landscapes.“We have mountains, by the coast. We have sands... For our Filipino friends, please visit Oman. It is something amazing. It is unique in the Middle East,” Manwari noted.