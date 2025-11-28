UAE: Worried Sri Lankan Expats Coordinating Efforts To Send Aid Back Home

As rescuers in Sri Lanka are racing against time to save people devastated by flash floods on Friday, concerned Sri Lankan expats in Dubai are coordinating efforts to send immediate aid to their countrymen back home.

Members of Sri Lankan Bankers Association (SLBA)-UAE are collaborating with the Sri Lankan Welfare Association (SLWA)-UAE and the Sri Lanka missions in the UAE to establish a coordinated process with authorities in Sri Lanka to directly support the flood victims with maximum transparency, M. Isthiaq Raziq, president of SLBA, told Khaleej Times on Friday.

“We are deeply concerned of their families, loved ones and all victims who are currently affected by the rising water levels brought about by heavy rains. All of our support will be extended immediately,” he added.

More than 60 people have been confirmed dead while dozens more were still missing after Cyclone Ditwah swept across the island nation, located to the south of the Indian Subcontinent.

Severely affected were the eastern and central regions and most fatalities were attributed to landslides triggered by the torrential rain. Thousands of families were affected and several communities were left isolated.

Long-time Dubai resident, Shafras, 38, whose family lives in the upper district of Kandy, told Khaleej Times he was only able to speak with his wife and kids late Friday.

“There was no electricity and my wife had to go to a relative and charge her phone in a car,” Shafras shared, adding:“Groceries were also closed but thankfully the signal was still clear to make calls.”

“My family is safe but I could not help but remain restless as there are still threats of landslides in our area. Roads are closed, and army and police personnel have been deployed,” he added.

According to authorities, helicopters and navy boats carried out multiple rescue operations – picking up residents from tree tops, roofs and villages cut off by floodwaters.

'We are ready to help'

Natasha Soomoon, director at SLWA's community services and administration, assured collaboration with the Embassy of Sri Lanka, Consulate General Office, and various Sri Lankan school alumni associations to extend support from the UAE.

“We have already shared all official disaster management contact numbers and relevant information across our community platforms to keep everyone informed and connected," she said.

"We will be coordinating and implementing a structured support mechanism to ensure that all assistance is channelled effectively and reaches those who need it most,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed the government agencies to accelerate rescue and relief operations. He also called on overseas and foreign contributions for disaster relief. The President's Media Division said that designated bank account details are available at Sri Lankan diplomatic missions abroad and at foreign missions based in Sri Lanka.