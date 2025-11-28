403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister Of Public Health Inaugurates IPHCC 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud inaugurated Thursday the 6th International Primary Health Care Conference (IPHCC), organized by the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) over three days, with wide participation estimated at about one thousand experts, doctors and specialists from several countries, making it one of the most prominent scientific gatherings in the region, and an important platform for the exchange of experiences and knowledge conference will showcase a wide range of advanced topics in primary healthcare through panel discussions and workshops led by a select group of international speakers and experts. It will also provide researchers with an opportunity to present their research and the findings of recent studies that can be applied to improving primary healthcare services both within Qatar and internationally the sidelines of the conference, which targets doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and other healthcare professionals, medical students and those interested in developing their scientific and practical skills, a specialized exhibition will be held showcasing the latest medical innovations and health technologies offered by local and international institutions her opening remarks, Managing Director of the PHCC Dr. Mariam Abdul Malik affirmed that holding the IPHCC 2025 under the theme "Inspiring Tomorrow: The Power of Collaboration in Primary Health Care," embodies Qatar's firm commitment to developing the health sector, based on a national vision that places human beings at the heart of development. She pointed out that primary health care in Qatar has become an advanced model at the regional and international levels, thanks to the strategic investment in human health and the building of an integrated system that provides high-quality preventive, curative and rehabilitative services in a safe and competitive environment emphasized that everyone in Qatar enjoys an advanced health system, noting that what has been achieved in terms of healthcare services is clearly reflected in the satisfaction of community members and visitors to health centers, while the results of surveys measuring the percentage of visitors' satisfaction with receiving the diverse and comprehensive services show that it has reached 80 percent stressed that these indicators are nothing but a manifestation of the impact of joint efforts in improving primary health care, saying that the conference gathering is not just a scientific event, but a platform that stimulates creativity, inspires health work teams to share knowledge and experiences, and anticipates innovative solutions that contribute to establishing a more prepared, flexible and sustainable health system, for a healthier and more prosperous tomorrow for the nation and society praised the tireless efforts and continuous attention of the state to the health sector, to promote human health as the true wealth of the nation. She noted that primary health care in Qatar has become a model to be emulated regionally and globally, thanks to the great support that this sector enjoys, and the keenness to empower people and provide an integrated health system that meets the preventive, curative and rehabilitative needs of all residents, in a safe, high-quality environment. She noted that the work of the conference reflects the spirit of partnership between the PHCC and the Ministry of Public Health, and comes in support of the National Health Strategy 2024-2030, which focuses on promoting prevention, paying attention to mental health, improving the experience of patients, and developing sustainable services that keep pace with the state's aspirations PHCC's Managing Director indicated that the conference constitutes a vital scientific space to discuss key themes, including emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, innovation in medical education, promoting integration between disciplines, and developing digital solutions to improve the patient experience. Concluding her remarks, she voiced her appreciation for the efforts of the conference team, the partners in success from national and international institutions, and the official sponsors, stressing that this cooperation reflects a shared national commitment to developing primary health care in Qatar the Minister of Public Health toured the exhibition accompanying the conference, in which distinguished healthcare professionals, including local and international companies, providers of medical services, supplies and devices, are participating to showcase their latest innovations in the healthcare sector, along with various educational and technological entities, which contributes to enriching the scientific experience of the participants and opening up broader horizons for cooperation and exchange of experiences.Minister of Public Health IPHCC 2025 IPHCC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment