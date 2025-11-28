QF Schools Welcome Delegates To Explore Specialised Education Models

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF) for Education, Science and Community Development Thursday welcomed high-level international delegations, including spouse of the President of Costa Rica Signe Zeicate; spouse of the President of Panama Maricel Cohen de Mulino; and Minister of Education of Senegal Serigne Mbaye Thiam.

The visits, which included stops at Warif Academy, Awsaj Academy, Renad Academy, and Academyati, aimed to explore QF's specialised and inclusive pre-university education models.

The delegations were introduced to the unique academic programmes offered by each school, gaining insights into innovative teaching approaches, academic and behavioural support systems, and specialised services tailored to meet diverse student needs.

School administrators presented their educational missions and philosophies, highlighting their roles in promoting inclusive education, fostering innovation, and developing students' skills within a comprehensive learning ecosystem. The visiting dignitaries expressed their appreciation for the efforts undertaken by QF's schools and emphasised the importance of international collaboration in advancing specialised education.

These visits underscore the growing global interest in Qatar's pioneering educational experiences, with QF's models serving as a global reference for building inclusive and sustainable learning environments.

