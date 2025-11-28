QU In Pact With Joaan Bin Jassim Academy For Defence Studies

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) and Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing joint co-operation between the two parties in scientific and practical fields, at the premises of Qatar University campus.

The signing of the MoU came as part of the parties' keenness to exchange expertise and information, co-operate in organising conferences, seminars, and training workshops, in addition to developing research and studies of mutual interest, achieving integration and contributing to improving performance efficiency in line with the requirements and standards of total quality.

On this occasion, QU's President Dr Omar al-Ansari affirmed that the signing of this MoU reflects the university's commitment to strengthening institutional partnerships with various national sectors, noting that this co-operation will contribute to developing the education, training, and scientific research system between the two sides.

For his part, President of the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Brigadier General Dr Rajeh Mohammed bin Aqeel al-Nabit stated,“This memorandum is not merely an agreement but an extension of a successful and productive path of co-operation between both sides.

This step continues what began in 2018, when the academy signed an agreement with the university to implement a Master's programme in defence studies, which helped prepare distinguished national cadres who combine academic knowledge with professional expertise in the defence field.

Today, we build on that achievement to expand areas of co-operation and develop joint programmes that meet the State's strategic needs and to strengthen institutional integration in research, innovation, and capacity building.

