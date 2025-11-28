Mohua, IIT Kanpur Launch New Startup Cohort To Accelerate Urban Waste Management Reforms

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in partnership with IIT Kanpur's Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), has launched the second cohort of sanitation and waste-management startups under the Swachhata Startup programme.

The initiative, unveiled by MoHUA Minister of State Tokhan Sahu at the Swachhata Startup Conclave 2025, aims to scale homegrown waste-tech solutions and strengthen urban service delivery.

The Minister said,“Our engagement with startups is empowering young innovators to build a cleaner, greener, and more self-reliant India, creating jobs, generating revenue, and driving real change on the ground.”

The first cohort backed 30 startups, boosting revenue 11 times and funding sixfold, taking their collective valuation to Rs 500 crore. They generated around 2,000 jobs and processed over 300 lakh litres of wastewater and 63,000 MT of solid waste.

For Cohort 2, 32 startups have been selected to scale solutions in circular waste management, segregation, desludging, and waste to energy. IIT Kanpur will continue to provide R&D support, incubation facilities, investor connections, and market access through Urban Local Bodies (ULB) partnerships.

The growing waste-tech ecosystem is also expected to benefit MSMEs, especially small service providers and local waste-processing units.

Access to cost-effective solutions, new business models, and technology partnerships will help MSMEs modernise operations, reduce costs, and participate more effectively in city-level waste management contracts.

MoHUA plans to build a unified national platform to connect startups, ULB, investors, and stakeholders for faster deployment of Indian waste-tech solutions and to strengthen the country's emerging circular economy framework.

The initiative is expected to strengthen India's circular economy and advance swachhata-driven innovation across cities.

