403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/CAD Forecast 28/11: Holds Near Key Support (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar traded unevenly against the Canadian dollar amid thin Thanksgiving liquidity, with price action circling major technical levels The pair remains supported overall, though shifting Fed expectations and weak crude introduce near-term volatility around key moving averages.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment