BTC/USD Forecast 28/11: Attempted To Recover (Chart)
- Bitcoin struggled near $92,500 after an early rally, with recent weakness suggesting fading momentum. The market's choppy behavior hints at a possible bottoming process, though major levels at $80,000 and $93,000 remain critical for directional conviction.
Markets don't fall as they did and then turn around and bounce without some type of massive external factor. That's not what institutions want to see. And you have to keep in mind that Bitcoin is now run by the institutions. Long gone are the days of 20% gains. And quite frankly, at this price, that would be horrific. You would have all kinds of problems with liquidity and people bailing and taking profit right away, or people who are sitting on massive losses getting out when the losses suddenly become more palatable. I just think it would cause chaos.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewA little bit of back-and-forth action in this area makes a lot of sense to me. And I think that's actually a good thing. Maybe, just maybe, we'll find ourselves in an accumulation pattern based on Dow theory. Just have to wait and see. If we were to turn around and fall below $80,000, that would be horrific for Bitcoin. Breaking above $93,000 is a bullish sign, but we don't want to do it too rapidly. We want to build pressure slowly.Ready to trade Bitcoin forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
