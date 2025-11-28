Safadi: Israeli Occupation Reveals Its Inhumane Nature And Exacerbates Palestinian Suffering

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said, in the context of the High-level launch event for the Pact for the Mediterranean, that the Israeli occupation has revealed its inhumane nature in the most brutal ways over two years of genocide, with people still suffering from hunger, hatred killing people, and most Palestinians able to have only one meal a day.

Safadi added that some Knesset members openly refer to Palestinians as human animals with no rights, and that an Israeli minister today celebrated the killing of unarmed Palestinians who had surrendered. He pointed out that the amount of aid entering Gaza currently covers only about 20% of the sector's needs, with around 170 trucks allowed in daily, while the actual need, according to UN estimates, is at least 600 trucks per day.

Safadi also highlighted that the onset of winter has worsened the humanitarian crisis, with around 740,000 homes exposed to the cold after tents, where displaced civilians sought shelter following the destruction of their homes, were flooded, affecting approximately 13,000 tents and further increasing the humanitarian suffering in Gaza