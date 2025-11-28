Safadi: Jordan Continues Efforts To Consolidate The Gaza Ceasefire And Move To Phase Two Of The Peace Plan

MENAFN - Amman Net) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi affirmed on Friday that Jordan is working closely with its international partners to solidify the ceasefire in Gaza and move to the second phase of the plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, viewing it as a key step toward achieving a genuine peace that safeguards Palestinian rights and strengthens stability and security in the region.

Speaking at a press conference following the conclusion of the 10th Regional Forum of Foreign Ministers of the Union for the Mediterranean, Safadi stressed the need for intensified international and regional efforts to consolidate the ceasefire as a first phase of the plan, which has received broad international support. He said:“Our goal is to end the humanitarian suffering, stop the killing and starvation, and launch a credible political process that leads to a just and lasting peace.”

Safadi emphasized that consolidating the ceasefire requires full cooperation to ensure continuous and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid and to enable UN agencies to distribute it effectively. He also underscored the importance of preventing any forced displacement of Palestinians and advancing serious progress toward a two-state solution that guarantees an independent, sovereign Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside Israel.

He pointed to ongoing threats on the Palestinian scene, particularly in the West Bank, where Israel continues to seize land, expand settlements, and allow daily settler attacks targeting Palestinians and destroying their property.

Safadi described these actions as war crimes that must be held accountable, warning that they fuel a culture of violence and settler terrorism and further destabilize the security situation. He expressed deep concern over Israel's escalation in the West Bank, including repeated settler attacks against Palestinians.

He added that such practices undermine the right to live in peace and security and constitute clear violations of international and humanitarian law.