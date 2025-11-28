Swiss Economy Shrinks Significantly In Third Quarter

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.5% in the third quarter on an adjusted basis compared to the previous quarter. On Friday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) confirmed the flash estimate published a fortnight ago.

The chemical-pharmaceutical industry in particular recorded a significant decline of 7.9% between July and September, according to the report.

+ Swiss politicians decry 'gold bar diplomacy' in Trump trade deal

At the same time, SECO says the development in the sector should be seen against the backdrop of pull-forward effects in the previous quarters. In anticipation of US tariffs, inventories were heavily stockpiled; exports shot up accordingly.

Exports from the chemical-pharmaceutical industry make up the lion's share of Swiss exports: in 2024, for example, they accounted for 52%.

The slowdown in the Swiss economy is thus continuing at an accelerated pace. Growth had already shrunk to 0.2% in the second quarter, after an increase of 0.8% in the first quarter of the year.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....