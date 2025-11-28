Swiss Economic Sentiment Brightens Slightly

Specifically, the economic barometer compiled by the KOF Institute climbed by 0.2 points to 101.7 points. Sentiment had already brightened in October.

The estimates for the November figure, compiled by the news agency AWP, were slightly lower at 98.5 to 101.0 points.

According to the KOF economists, the indicators for foreign demand and consumer demand in particular show a more favourable outlook. The indicators for financial and insurance service providers and the construction industry, on the other hand, have to take a back seat.

+ UBS survey: Swiss economic outlook brightens after US trade deal

Meanwhile, the outlook for sub-sectors of the manufacturing industry is mixed: while the indicators for chemical and pharmaceutical companies are rising, the indicators for paper and printing products and the metal sector are under pressure, according to the press release.

The KOF Economic Barometer is a so-called leading composite indicator. It is based on a large number of indicators and is intended to show how the Swiss economy is likely to develop in the near future.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....