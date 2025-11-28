Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Commission Wants To Cut Government Savings Package

2025-11-28 02:08:28
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss government should save CHF1.79 billion ($2.22 billion), according to the finance committee of the Senate. It has thus reduced the size of the relief programme for 2027 by CHF603 million. This content was published on November 28, 2025 - 13:55 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The committee is also proposing to reduce the scope of the programme for the years 2028 and 2029.

The committee has adopted around 80% of the government's proposals, parliamentarian Jakob Stark told the media on Friday on behalf of the committee. The programme proposed by the government is ambitious, he said.

Johanna Gapany emphasised the complexity of the subject and the impact on many players.“We have listened carefully to see if there are any possible adjustments.” She added:“This plan allows us to be predictable and forward-looking in financial terms.”

The dossier goes to the plenary on December 17 for an open-end session. The House of Representatives will debate it at its March session.

