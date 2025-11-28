Swiss CEO Discusses Attending Oval Office Meeting
The meeting has been widely taken to be a turning point in the customs negotiations. But how the meeting came about and what was discussed has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. Gantner spoke to Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Friday.
SRF News: How did this meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office come about?
Alfred Gantner: The idea came about under the leadership of Mrs Budliger [Helene Budliger Artieda, director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, SECO] and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin to bring together people who already know Donald Trump and who will invest a large part of the CHF200 billion. Everything was agreed one-to-one. The business representatives didn't conduct any negotiations. We represented these investments that the Swiss economy will make in the US. And we were able to make it credible that we will sustainably reduce the trade deficit, which is such a thorn in President Trump's side, over the next three to five years.
