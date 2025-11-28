Brazil-Arab Gallery #37
In addition to Arab diplomats serving in Brazil, the gathering was attended by the President of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), William Adib Dib Jr.; Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Secretary for Africa and the Middle East, Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte; and the ministry's Middle East Department Director, Clélio Nivaldo Crippa Filho; among other guests.
Pictured, L to R: Sobral, Alzeben, Adghoghi, and Dib.Supplied
The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #37 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment