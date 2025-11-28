MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Diplomat Ibrahim Alzeben was honored by Arab ambassadors on Wednesday (26) in Brasília as he concluded his tenure as Palestine's ambassador and dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil to take up a position at the Arab League. The event was hosted by Morocco's ambassador to Brazil, Nabil Adghoghi, who will succeed Alzeben as dean of the Council.

In addition to Arab diplomats serving in Brazil, the gathering was attended by the President of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), William Adib Dib Jr.; Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Secretary for Africa and the Middle East, Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte; and the ministry's Middle East Department Director, Clélio Nivaldo Crippa Filho; among other guests.

Pictured, L to R: Sobral, Alzeben, Adghoghi, and Dib.

Supplied

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #37 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.