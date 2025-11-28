Brazilian Day Shows Brazil's Presence In UAE

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A celebration in November, called Brazilian Day, highlighted Brazil's traditions and cultural heritage in the United Arab Emirates. Although Brazil's Independence Day falls on September 7, the event was held in the UAE in November due to high temperatures in the Gulf region through mid-September.

Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi (5th from L) was in attendance

The celebration took place at the Rixos Marina Hotel in Abu Dhabi, gathering around 600 people to enjoy Brazilian music, cuisine, and culture. In addition to official proceedings, which included national anthems and a speech by Brazil's Ambassador to the UAE, Sidney Romeiro, on Brazil–UAE relations, a video highlighted Brazil's efforts in science, technology, and innovation, youth involvement in research, and the country's role as a global exporter.

A demonstration of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, for both men and women, was also held, as the sport is widely practiced in the UAE.“National Day is above all a moment to celebrate our Brazilian identity, and we do so with pride and enthusiasm. It is also a time to bring together those who love our country,” Ambassador Romeiro told ANBA in writing.

Ambassador Romeiro (5th from L) with representatives of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber

According to Romeiro, Brazilian Day is a unique opportunity to showcase Brazil's traditions and cultural heritage and to consolidate the so-called soft power.“In other words, our strength lies in the expression of a people who are achievers, creative, motivated, heirs to a rich cultural tradition, joyful, and adept at interacting. And the National Day allows us to showcase these qualities through an official channel,” he said.

The Brazilian celebration was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, officials from the Emirati government, local and Brazilian entrepreneurs based in the UAE, as well as members of the Brazilian community living in the country. The Deputy Consul of the Brazilian Embassy, Carlos Gardés, also took part in the event, which featured representation from over 100 countries through their embassies. The event was also attended by the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

The celebration was organized by the Embassy of Brazil in the UAE in partnership with the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) and sponsored by Brazilian companies, facilitated by the ABCC.“For the ABCC, supporting initiatives like this is part of our mission to bring cultures closer together and expand business potential between Brazil and the Arab world,” Rafael Solimeo, Head of the ABCC's Dubai Office, told ANBA. In addition to Solimeo, the celebration was attended on behalf of the institution by Treasurer Mohamad Abdouni Neto and members of the Dubai office team.

Read more:

UAE: New strategic hub for investments

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

SuppliedSuppliedSupplied

The post Brazilian Day shows Brazil's presence in UAE appeared first on ANBA News Agency.