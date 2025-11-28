Brazil's Stone Sector Advances UAE Hub
The memorandum was signed by Centrorochas Vice President Fábio Cruz and KEZAD Group Chief Commercial Officer Fátima Mohammed Noorl Al Hammadi. The KEZAD Group is part of AD Ports. The signing took place at KEZAD One, a complex that combines a massive industrial and logistics zone. The event brought together members of the AD Ports Group team and a Brazilian delegation of 15 representatives, including executives from six companies in the natural stone sector.
According to a statement released by Centrorochas, between January and October 2025 Brazil exported USD 20.7 million in natural stones to the Middle East, a 146.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Ahead of the ceremony, on November 24, 81 business meetings were held, connecting 15 Brazilian companies with six buyers from Dubai and the surrounding region. This was part of the sector's internationalization program, It's Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, spearheaded by Centrorochas in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).
Read more:
Elox Employee Experience aims to expand into Dubai
Translated by Guilherme MirandaCentrorochas I Thomaz JapiassúCentrorochas I Thomaz Japiassú
The post Brazil's stone sector advances UAE hub appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment