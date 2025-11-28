MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian imports of Moroccan fertilizers rose 30.19% between January and October this year compared to the same period in 2024. According to data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services compiled by the(ABCC ), USD 559.18 million worth of phosphate fertilizers were imported from Morocco so far this year. In the same period last year, Brazil imported USD 429.5 million of the product, which is used for crop fertilization.

Overall, Brazil's imports from Morocco exceed its exports to the Arab country. Between January and October, Brazil purchased USD 1.31 billion in Moroccan products, up 3.6% compared to the same period in 2024, led by phosphate fertilizers, followed by mixed fertilizers.

Exports, in turn, fell 5%, totaling USD 1 billion through October. Brazil's leading exports to Morocco are sugar, corn, and livestock. Sugar sales reached USD 462.4 million this year, down 35.2% compared to last year. Overall, the trade flow between the two countries totals USD 2.3 billion, a 0.3% decrease.

Read more:

Brazilian tourism in Morocco grows 48%

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Fadel Senna/AFP

The post Brazil imports more fertilizers from Morocco appeared first on ANBA News Agency.