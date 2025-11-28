Brazil Imports More Fertilizers From Morocco
Overall, Brazil's imports from Morocco exceed its exports to the Arab country. Between January and October, Brazil purchased USD 1.31 billion in Moroccan products, up 3.6% compared to the same period in 2024, led by phosphate fertilizers, followed by mixed fertilizers.
Exports, in turn, fell 5%, totaling USD 1 billion through October. Brazil's leading exports to Morocco are sugar, corn, and livestock. Sugar sales reached USD 462.4 million this year, down 35.2% compared to last year. Overall, the trade flow between the two countries totals USD 2.3 billion, a 0.3% decrease.
