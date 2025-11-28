Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil-Arab Gallery #38


2025-11-28 02:07:53
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Oman National Day was celebrated in Brasília on Thursday (27) at an event hosted by the Embassy of Oman in Brazil. Ambassador Abdulghaffar Al Bulushi welcomed the guests, including Brazilian officials and diplomats. Clélio Nivaldo Crippa Filho, Director of the Middle East Department at Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the celebration. The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) was represented by its president, William Adib Dib Jr. In the photo above, Ambassador Al Bulushi (L) is pictured alongside Crippa Filho (R).

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #38 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

