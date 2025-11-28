FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft publishes announcement on the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year – Group turnover rises by around 11%

28.11.2025 / 11:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft publishes announcement on the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year – Group turnover rises by around 11% Consolidated revenue in the 2024/2025 financial year at EUR 19.4 million, around 11% above the previous year's figure (previous year: EUR 17.5 million) Consolidated EBIT improved to EUR 0.2 million (previous year: EUR -0.2 million) Order backlog as of 30 September 2025 at EUR 44.3 million (30 June 2025: EUR 50.0 million) Forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year confirmed

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft today published its report on the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year (reporting period: 1 July 2025 – 30 September 2025), which is available on the company's website ( ). In the first quarter, the FORTEC Group generated consolidated sales of EUR 19.4 million (previous year: EUR 17.5 million), representing growth of around 11% compared with the previous year. At the same time, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), another performance indicator for FORTEC, improved to EUR 0.2 million, compared with EUR -0.2 million in the same period of the previous year. The order backlog as of 30 September 2025 stood at EUR 44.3 million (30 June 2025: EUR 50.0 million), reflecting the typically lower demand dynamics in the first quarter of the financial year. Ulrich Ermel, COO of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, comments: "The initial indicators confirm the effectiveness of the measures introduced to date. As expected, there was no significant jump in earnings during the summer months, but the stabilisation in the data visualisation segment and the slight increase in sales in the power supply sector point to an overall positive development. A reliable assessment of the effects will only be possible at the beginning of the new calendar year. Regardless of this, we will consistently continue the initiatives we have launched and further implement the course we have set." Forecast confirmed The stabilisation trends evident in the first quarter and the measures introduced form the basis for the continued validity of the assessment of business development in the current financial year. Against the backdrop of challenging macroeconomic conditions, FORTEC confirms its forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year, with development at the previous year's level and a slightly positive trend. Consolidated revenue is expected to range between EUR 80.0 million and EUR 85.0 million, while the company anticipates consolidated EBIT of between EUR 0.9 million and EUR 2.1 million. This forecast does not assume any further increase in the existing challenges. Transitional year 2025/2026 Ulrich Ermel adds: "The 2025/2026 financial year will be a transitional year for us, in which we will set the course for key structural changes – particularly with regard to the further development of our organisation and the appointment of new members to the Executive Board – while at the same time consistently pursuing our“Strong Together 2030” strategy. This will enable us to lay the foundations for the sustainable and stable development of the Group. At the same time, we will continue the measures we have already begun to strengthen our market presence. These include, above all, the expansion of marketing and sales activities in the USA, as well as more intensive market development and the further development of sales structures, particularly at FORTEC Integrated. The integration of the Dutch companies will also play an important role, further harmonising and strengthening our international positioning. Efficiency and profitability remain in focus as we systematically optimise internal processes and continue to strengthen the second management level in a targeted manner. The“Strong Together 2030” growth strategy will be continued, subject to a final evaluation by the future Executive Board. FORTEC sees this transition phase not only as a period of reorganisation, but above all as an opportunity to strengthen and further develop the Group's operational and strategic positioning in the long term." Earnings Call The Management Board will provide further details on the quarterly financial statements and the current forecast during an earnings call on 1 December 2025 at 2 p.m. (CET). The link to register is available at Airtime: FORTEC Elektronik AG - Earningscall. Ulrich Ermel Board of Directors FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany Phone: +49 89 894450 232 ... | --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN share: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group now offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik AG has been responsible as a holding company for the management of affiliated companies, the Group's strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands. For reasons of better readability, the generic masculine form has been used in the text. Of course, all genders are addressed equally without any intention of discrimination. 28.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

