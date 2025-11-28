Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xlife Sciences AG Provides Update On VERAXA Biotech AG's NASDAQ Listing Process Following U.S. Government Shutdown


2025-11-28 02:06:57
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Following a 43-day U.S. government shutdown, during which the SEC was also affected, the SEC has now responded to VERAXA's Form F-4 filing submitted at the end of October. The SEC was unable to respond to VERAXA's Form F-4 during this time. Subsequently, the SEC responded and VERAXA has filed an amendment to the Form F-4 on November 28, marking another important step forward in the planned business combination with Voyager Acquisition Corp. and VERAXA's intended listing on NASDAQ.

The date of VERAXA's extraordinary general meeting (EGM), which will address the required shareholder approvals of VERAXA for the business combination, is expected to be scheduled in December 2025. Based on the current timeline and assuming customary regulatory progression, Xlife Sciences expects VERAXA Biotech AG to complete its NASDAQ listing in the first quarter of 2026.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, commented: ((We are pleased to see the SEC process advancing swiftly despite the prolonged shutdown. We remain confident in the transaction timeline and in VERAXA's trajectory toward becoming a NASDAQ-listed leader in next-generation oncology therapeutics.))

Further details, including an investor presentation and documentation related to the proposed transaction, are available via the SEC's EDGAR system at .

