Xlife Sciences AG Provides Update On VERAXA Biotech AG's NASDAQ Listing Process Following U.S. Government Shutdown

The date of VERAXA's extraordinary general meeting (EGM), which will address the required shareholder approvals of VERAXA for the business combination, is expected to be scheduled in December 2025. Based on the current timeline and assuming customary regulatory progression, Xlife Sciences expects VERAXA Biotech AG to complete its NASDAQ listing in the first quarter of 2026.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, commented: ((We are pleased to see the SEC process advancing swiftly despite the prolonged shutdown. We remain confident in the transaction timeline and in VERAXA's trajectory toward becoming a NASDAQ-listed leader in next-generation oncology therapeutics.))

Further details, including an investor presentation and documentation related to the proposed transaction, are available via the SEC's EDGAR system at .

Financial calendar