North Peak Resources Announces Officer Change

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (OTCQB: NPRLF) (the " Company " or " North Peak ") announces that Mr. Jim O'Neill has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, with immediate effect, succeeding Mr. Andrew Dunlop who has stepped down from those positions with the Company. Mr. O'Neill has over 30 years of experience as a finance executive with multinational businesses operational in Canada, USA, the UK, Turkey, and Kenya. He has extensive public company financial management and governance experience including junior mining exploration, development, and operations, in addition to project management, manufacturing and distribution businesses. He has also worked alongside members of management and certain directors of the Company in other stock exchange listed companies. "The Board would like to thank Andrew for his work over the last year and wish him the best in his future endeavors," added Rupert Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. About North Peak The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR" and the OTCQB under the symbol "NPRLF". Launched by the founding team behind both Kirkland Lake Gold and Rupert Resources, the team has a strong track record of acquiring mining assets, applying modern exploration techniques and taking them into operational mines. In 2025 North Peak fully acquired the Prospect Mountain Property which sits in the middle of the historic high-grade gold and polymetallic mining camp of Eureka Nevada within the gold prolific Battle Mountain/Eureka trend. For further information, please contact: Rupert Williams, CEO

