ABO Energy sells 4.4 GW of Finnish Wind Projects to Fortum

Fortum Acquires 4.4 GW of Finnish Wind Projects from ABO Energy (Wiesbaden/Helsinki, 28 November 2025) ABO Energy has completed the sale of a 4.4-gigawatt (GW) wind energy portfolio in Finland to Fortum, a leading Finnish energy company. The transaction, which closed on November 28th, includes 29 wind power projects across the country. The cash and debt-free purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 40 million. The initial purchase price has already been paid. Five ABO Energy employees will join Fortum. The deal was initially revealed in July 2025 via an ad hoc announcement following the signing of the contract. In addition to the initial purchase price, the transaction includes earn-out payments in the coming years which are subject to projects successfully reaching a final investment decision in the future. ABO Energy expects these payments to add up to another mid-range double-digit million euro amount over the next few years. ABO Energy has been active in the Finnish market since 2013, having developed 15 wind farms to ready-to-build status, and constructed 11 of them.“Our well-developed projects have found a strong new home with Fortum. This transaction marks a significant milestone for ABO Energy – the largest portfolio sale in our company's history in terms of megawatts,” says Karolin Pampel, Head of Finance & Sales Finland at ABO Energy. While investor interest in Finnish wind power has moderated over the past two years due to some of the lowest electricity prices in Europe, the shift toward renewable energy is now attracting substantial industrial investment. Finland is seeing increased activity in sectors such as green steel, data centres, and green hydrogen, alongside widespread electrification of existing industries – evidenced by numerous electric boiler projects nationwide. Notably, Finland's wind energy sector operates without state subsidies, relying entirely on market dynamics. “Finland remains a leader in the energy transition and an interesting market for ABO Energy, and we are committed to continuing our operations there,” says Karsten Schlageter, Managing Director of ABO Energy KGaA. In addition to wind power, the company is actively developing energy storage and green hydrogen projects in Finland. The first hydrogen initiatives were announced in early 2025 in Nivala and Oulu, Northern Ostrobothnia, followed by the launch of the company's first battery storage project in autumn 2025. “Over the past decade, we've built a strong track record of delivering projects that are both socially and environmentally sustainable. We're now expanding this expertise to support others through development-as-a-service,” says Aapo Koivuniemi, Managing Director of the Finnish subsidiary ABO Energy Suomi Oy. In line with this new approach, ABO Energy has entered a project development partnership in September 2025 with the Ålandsbanken Wind Power Fund Non-UCITS. Under the agreement, ABO Energy will manage the development of four wind projects owned by the fund. 28.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

