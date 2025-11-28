Viabtc Donates HKD 3 Million To Support Fire Relief And Community Reconstruction In Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court
|
Viabtc Technology Limited
/ Key word(s): ESG
HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaBTC announced a donation of HKD 3 million to the Hong Kong SAR Government to aid emergency relief and community reconstruction following the fire incident at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. The contribution aims to assist affected residents in restoring normal lives as quickly as possible.
ViaBTC Founder and CEO Haipo Yang expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating:"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and pay the highest respect to the firefighters and rescue personnel who bravely stood on the frontlines."
He emphasized that ViaBTC will closely monitor the recovery efforts and remains committed to collaborating with all parties to help residents rebuild their homes and overcome the challenges ahead.
About ViaBTC
28.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2237556 28.11.2025 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment