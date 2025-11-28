Viabtc Technology Limited / Key word(s): ESG

ViaBTC Donates HKD 3 Million to Support Fire Relief and Community Reconstruction in Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court

28.11.2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaBTC announced a donation of HKD 3 million to the Hong Kong SAR Government to aid emergency relief and community reconstruction following the fire incident at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. The contribution aims to assist affected residents in restoring normal lives as quickly as possible.

ViaBTC Founder and CEO Haipo Yang expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating:"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and pay the highest respect to the firefighters and rescue personnel who bravely stood on the frontlines."

He emphasized that ViaBTC will closely monitor the recovery efforts and remains committed to collaborating with all parties to help residents rebuild their homes and overcome the challenges ahead.

About ViaBTC

Founded in 2016, ViaBTC is a premier global mining pool and innovative blockchain platform trusted by over 1.7 million users worldwide. Today, it ranks among the top three pools globally for BTC, BCH, LTC, DOGE, and KAS mining, serving a diverse international community of miners.





