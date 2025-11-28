Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
With Acquisitions And Partnerships, Iqstel Is Positioning Itself As A One-Stop-Shop For Connectivity And Digital Services


With Acquisitions And Partnerships, iQSTEL Is Positioning Itself As A One-Stop-Shop For Connectivity And Digital Services
By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Leandro Iglesias, CEO of iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), was recently a guest on Benzinga's All Access.

Iglesias discussed the growth of the global technology company and its prospects in 2026.

If you look back to when iQSTEL launched in 2018 and where it is today, the company has scaled more than thirty times, in part by acquisitions, and now it's paying off, Iglesias told Benzinga during the interview.

“We're starting to accelerate the penetration with customer integration, with all the acquisitions and customers have started to perceive us as a one stop shop of connectivity and digital services. I think that's the secret sauce,” Iglesias said during the interview.

As for its partnership with AI cybersecurity company Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), Iglesias said it gives them both reach into each other's markets and should be a long lasting partnership.

Watch the full interview here:

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.
