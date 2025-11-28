Benzinga / Key word(s): Tech

Pinpointing The Breach As It's Happening Is What Cycurion Says Gives It An Edge

28.11.2025 / 15:33 CET/CEST

By Meg Flippin Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), was recently a guest on Benzinga's All Access. Kelly discussed the company's AI-driven ARx platform and its expansion. When it comes to standing out in the cybersecurity market, Kelly said ARx's ability to directly pinpoint where a breach is occurring within an organization is a differentiator for the company and a game-changer. “Historically, if you had a breach, it's hey good luck, we're going to mitigate that breach, but we have to do a lot more due diligence in terms of finding out where it is,” said Kelly. Now,“we can pinpoint whether it's the finance function in Australia, or whether it's the HR function in London.” Kelly said Cycurion is getting ARx in front of all sorts of customers beyond government agencies, including the private sector and healthcare. Watch the full interview here: Featured image from Shutterstock This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

