Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pinpointing The Breach As It's Happening Is What Cycurion Says Gives It An Edge


2025-11-28 02:06:55
Pinpointing The Breach As It's Happening Is What Cycurion Says Gives It An Edge
By Meg Flippin Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), was recently a guest on Benzinga's All Access.

Kelly discussed the company's AI-driven ARx platform and its expansion. When it comes to standing out in the cybersecurity market, Kelly said ARx's ability to directly pinpoint where a breach is occurring within an organization is a differentiator for the company and a game-changer.

“Historically, if you had a breach, it's hey good luck, we're going to mitigate that breach, but we have to do a lot more due diligence in terms of finding out where it is,” said Kelly. Now,“we can pinpoint whether it's the finance function in Australia, or whether it's the HR function in London.”

Kelly said Cycurion is getting ARx in front of all sorts of customers beyond government agencies, including the private sector and healthcare.

Watch the full interview here:

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

