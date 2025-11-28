LM PAY S.A. maintains 2025 revenue and EBIT guidance, updates loan volume outlook

LM Pay S.A. / Key word(s): Forecast

Warsaw, November 26, 2025 – LM PAY S.A. (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016) is an innovative, technology-driven FinTech company offering embedded finance solutions in the healthcare, beauty and insurance sectors in Poland. The company provides instant and binding credit decisions at the point of service, enabling patients and customers to gain immediate access to essential services as well as convenient consumer financing.

LM PAY S.A. confirms that it maintains its full-year 2025 financial guidance for revenue and EBIT, while providing an updated loan volume outlook.

The Company reaffirms its revenue guidance for 2025 at PLN 32–42 million (€7.5–9.8 million) and EBIT guidance at PLN 7–12 million (€1.6–2.8 million), reflecting solid operational performance and consistent execution of its growth strategy in the healthcare, beauty, and insurance financing segments.

The loan volume outlook is now specified to PLN 120–140 million (€28.0–32.7 million) from the original range of PLN 130–170 million (€30.4–39.8 million). This adjustment takes into account the current market environment, prudent risk management practices, and the Company's focus on portfolio quality.

The Company is closely monitoring market conditions and remains committed to achieving the reaffirmed revenue and EBIT targets through strong customer acquisition, increasing recurring revenue streams, and effective cost discipline.

About LM PAY S.A.

LM PAY S.A. is a fast-growing FinTech company specialising in embedded finance solutions for healthcare, beauty services, and motor insurance in Poland. Its platform is integrated into workflows of over 13,000 clinics, beauty salons and insurance brokers across Poland, simplifying financing for patients and customers while ensuring immediate payments to providers. With more than ten years of market experience and a listing on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016), LM PAY is well positioned for continued growth.

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Poland:

LM PAY S.A.

Grzegorz Pieszak

mobile +48 881 780 994

...

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Germany:

Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

...

