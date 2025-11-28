DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

DEAG achieves strong nine-month results and expects a significant increase in revenue and EBITDA for the full year 2025

28.11.2025 / 17:03 CET/CEST

Revenue after nine months at EUR 322.8 million (+27.7% year-on-year)

EBITDA at EUR 18.8 million – more than tripled compared to previous year's figure

Growth accelerated significantly again in the third quarter – revenue reached EUR 167.4 million (+39.4% year-on-year); EBITDA rose sharply to EUR 12.2 million compared to previous year

Strong ticketing with around 9 million tickets sold as of the balance sheet date

Buy & Build strategy successfully continued DEAG Group well positioned for further growth Berlin, 28 November 2025 – DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (“DEAG”) continued its growth course in the third quarter of 2025, significantly increasing both revenue and earnings. Based on the strong performance in the first nine months, the company expects revenue growth to exceed previous forecasts for the full year 2025 and a continued significant improvement in EBITDA. In the first nine months of 2025, revenue rose by 27.7% from EUR 252.8 million to EUR 322.8 million. EBITDA amounted to EUR 18.8 million, more than tripled compared to the previous year's figure of EUR 5.3 million. Growth accelerated markedly again in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue between July and September increased by 39.4% to EUR 167.4 million (previous year: EUR 120.1 million), while EBITDA rose disproportionately from EUR 2.2 million to EUR 12.2 million, representing a more than fivefold increase. Advance payments received for events as of the balance sheet date amounted to around EUR 132 million (previous year: EUR 78.4 million). For DEAG, this means good planning certainty and visibility for business development in the final quarter of 2025 and for 2026. Available liquidity amounted to around EUR 87 million at the end of September. After the balance sheet date, this increased significantly again to over EUR 108 million due to the net inflow from the new DEAG Corporate Bond 2025/2029 in October of this year. In addition, the interest coupon on the new bond is 25 basis points lower than on the predecessor bond, which was accordingly redeemed early. Demand for tickets also developed very positively in the reporting period. As of the balance sheet date, the number of tickets sold was around 9 million. The majority of these tickets are sold via DEAG's own ticketing platforms. For the full year, DEAG expects ticket sales to rise to around 12 million, compared to over 11 million in the previous year. During the reporting period, DEAG once again successfully staged thousands of concerts, tours and events of all genres and sizes. These included concerts and tours by international music stars such as Sam Fender, Lenny Kravitz, Andrea Bocelli, Andreas Gabalier, Marilyn Manson and Judas Priest. In addition, the company recorded another strong European festival summer with its open-air events in the EDM, Rock/Pop and Classics & Jazz genres, which attracted several hundred thousand visitors. Highlights also included formats such as“The Music of Disney – Live in Concert,” the Harlem Globetrotters and the“An Evening with...” event series in the Spoken Word & Literary Events segment – featuring prominent guests such as Barack Obama, John Cleese and Priscilla Presley – as well as the international literature festival lit, including kid. The fourth quarter of 2025 continues the positive trend of the current year. In the final quarter, DEAG will present event highlights featuring Ed Sheeran, Stereophonics, Tream, star rapper Soprano, and Till Lindemann, whose tour has already generated more than 190,000 ticket sales. Another major attraction remains the Christmas Garden format in Germany and other European countries, where the 10 millionth visitor is expected this year. DEAG has also successfully continued its Buy & Build strategy: With the acquisition of the ROCKHARZ Festival, DEAG strengthens its position in the European festival segment. After the reporting period, DEAG increased its stake in Fane Productions Ltd. to 100%. Fane is a fast-growing and highly profitable market leader in the UK for Spoken Word & Literary Events and is also successful globally. The full acquisition underscores DEAG's strategic focus and further reduces minority interests – supported by funds from the 2025/2029 corporate bond. In 2026, DEAG will once again kick off with a well-filled and diverse event pipeline. Concerts and tours are planned with Zucchero, Die Toten Hosen, Gorillaz, Nena, Foreigner, the Classic Open Air at Gendarmenmarkt Berlin and, for example, the successful children's interactive concerts by Simone Sommerland, Germany's leading performer of children's music. In addition, there will be exciting evenings as part of“An Evening with...” featuring high-profile personalities such as the bestselling author David Sedaris and former Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill. DEAG's festivals also promise a lively party atmosphere in the summer months, expected to once again attract several hundred thousand visitors in 2026. “We have delivered very strong performance in the first three quarters and have now significantly raised our forecast for 2025. Demand for tickets remains high, and we are increasingly relying on our own platforms. With a strong financial structure and an attractive, diversified event portfolio, we are excellently positioned to continue our growth trajectory in the strong final quarter and then in the coming years,” commented Detlef Kornett, Group CEO of DEAG. The Group's Q3/9M-2025 Quarterly Financial Statement is available on DEAG's corporate website at in the “Investor Relations/Financial Reports” section. About DEAG DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (“DEAG”), founded in Berlin in 1978, is a leading provider of Live Entertainment, Ticketing, and Entertainment Services in Europe. With Group companies at 24 locations, DEAG is present in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, and Italy. As a Live Entertainment service provider with an integrated business model and a strong international partner network, DEAG has extensive expertise in the conception, organisation, promotion, and production of live events of all genres and sizes. 