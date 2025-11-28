Highlight Group Publishes Results For The First Nine Months
Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
PRESS RELEASE
Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months
Pratteln, November 28, 2025 – Highlight Group publishes development of the first nine months
Group development in the third quarter of 2025
Due to one-time special effects in the Sports and Events segment, operating profit (EBIT) was
CHF -31.6 million (previous year: CHF -7.6 million). These special effects had no cash impact, which is why cash flow from operating activities continued to develop positively. Cash and cash equivalents increased by 52% compared to the previous year.
Equity amounted to CHF 108.3 million.
Bernhard Burgener, President of the Board of Directors of the Highlight Group, commented on the interim financial statements as follows: "With a 2.4% increase in consolidated sales and a 52% increase in operating cash flow, we have taken important steps toward achieving our goal of stable and economically successful business operations. One-off, non-cash special effects and extraordinary operating costs in the Sports and Events segment have had a significant negative impact on the income statement for the first nine months, resulting in a clearly negative operating result. However, a significant improvement in results is expected for the traditionally stronger fourth quarter due to the largely elimination of extraordinary costs and a continued positive sales trend."
The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2025 is available for download at
