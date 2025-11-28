LR Health & Beauty SE / Key word(s): Bond

LR HEALTH & BEAUTY SE: WRITTEN PROCEDURE UNDER THE 2024/2028 BONDS HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED

28.11.2025 / 18:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LR HEALTH & BEAUTY SE: WRITTEN PROCEDURE UNDER THE 2024/2028 BONDS HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED Ahlen, 28 November 2025 – On 14 November 2025, LR Health & Beauty SE (the“ Company”) initiated a written procedure under the terms and conditions for the Company's 2024/2028 bonds (ISIN: NO0013149658) (the“ Bonds”) to request certain temporary waivers relating to postponement of interest payments and non-compliance with the maintenance test (including the leverage covenant) for a period up to and including 28 February 2026 (the“ Written Procedure”). Deadline for voting in the Written Procedure was 15:00 hrs CET today. Votes representing a sufficient part of the adjusted nominal amount of the Bonds were obtained in order to form a quorum and a requisite majority of the adjusted nominal amount voted in favour of the temporary waivers in the Written Procedure. The agent under the Bonds has further confirmed that the conditions set out in section 4 (Effectiveness) in the notice of the Written Procedure have been fulfilled. Consequently, the temporary waivers are effective immediately. For further information regarding the Written Procedure, please refer to the notice of the Written Procedure which is accessible on the Company's website at .

LR Group Under the motto“More quality for your life”, the LR Group – headquartered in the town of Ahlen/Westphalia – successfully produces and distributes various high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products in 32 countries. As an attractive Social Commerce Company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool“LR neo” offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard. Since 1985, LR has been firmly established in the market as a“people business” with a focus on people and personal consultation. In times of changing working environments, the business model is particularly appealing to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence. The processing of aloe vera has been one of LR's core competencies for over 20 years. Only the leaf's valuable inside is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has built one of the most modern aloe vera production facilities for aloe vera drinking gels in Europe. In the fall of 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports disadvantaged children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and without the usual red tape in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our Sustainability Report. LR currently has around 1,200 employees and hundreds of thousands of registered community members.

Contact: PR Contact: LR Health & Beauty SE

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of Corporate Communication

Kruppstraße 55

59227 Ahlen

Phone: +49(0)2382 7658-106

E-mail: ...



IR Contact: cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Unter den Eichen 7 | Building D

65195 Wiesbaden

Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

28.11.2025 CET/CEST

