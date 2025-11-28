Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Access To Justice Still A Distant Dream Of Many, Says CJI While Suggesting National Judicial Policy

Access To Justice Still A Distant Dream Of Many, Says CJI While Suggesting National Judicial Policy


2025-11-28 02:06:45
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 28 (KNN) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant called for a national judicial policy to bring greater predictability and consistency in the functioning of the Supreme Court and High Courts.

Speaking at the Constitution Day event on November 26, in the Supreme Court, the CJI said that divergent approaches among 25 High Courts and multiple Supreme Court Benches can lead to uncertainty.

He stressed the need for“a judicial symphony, one rhythm expressed in many voices, but guided by a common constitutional score.”

Chief Justice Kant said a uniform judicial policy would promote coherence on key legal issues and strengthen clarity in constitutional court rulings.

He also noted that significant gaps persist between the constitutional promise of justice and the lived experiences of many citizens, especially those facing barriers related to cost, language, distance, and delays.

He underlined the need for stronger judicial infrastructure to improve access to justice and highlighted mediation as a cost-effective and humane alternative dispute-resolution mechanism.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN28112025000155011030ID1110410907



KNN India

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search