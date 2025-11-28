Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India & Canada To Resume CEPA Talks Next Week: Piyush Goyal

2025-11-28 02:06:45
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 28 (KNN) India and Canada are set to resume discussions on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) next week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced at FICCI's 98th Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention on Friday.

He noted that ongoing trade engagements reflect India's expanding global economic outreach and its focus on building complementary partnerships.

Goyal highlighted that India is in talks with 14 groups representing nearly 50 countries, including Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and the broader GCC region.

Negotiations are also progressing with New Zealand alongside a second-stage agreement with Australia.

He added that India is reviewing its Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with ASEAN and South Korea to restore balance and is in active discussions with the US and the European Union.

India has recently initiated negotiations with the Eurasian Economic Union and is preparing to begin talks with Israel following the finalisation of their Terms of Reference (ToR).

Goyal noted that self-reliance has become central to India's growth narrative and is evident in its global trade engagements.

He further explained India's economic trajectory using the 'PESTLE' framework-political stability, economic policy, societal strength, technological capability, legal architecture and environmental responsibility.

(KNN Bureau)

KNN India

