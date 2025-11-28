India To Lead Emerging Markets & APAC Economies With 7% GDP Growth In 2025: Moody's

MENAFN - KNN India)Moody's Ratings on Friday said India will outpace all major emerging markets and Asia-Pacific (APAC) economies over the next two years, supported by strong domestic demand and robust macroeconomic fundamentals.

The agency forecast India's GDP to grow 7 percent in 2025 and 6.4 percent in 2026, placing it firmly at the top of the regional growth chart, reported PTI.

Moody's said India's economic resilience is underpinned by solid domestic growth drivers, which continue to hold firm despite global volatility.

The agency noted that while the Indian rupee has weakened against the US dollar, most rated companies maintain effective currency risk management strategies or possess strong financial buffers. Investment-grade corporates, it added, have sustained access to international capital markets.

Across the wider Asia-Pacific region, Moody's expects average GDP growth to remain steady at 3.4 percent in 2026, compared with 3.3 percent in 2024 and an estimated 3.6 percent in 2025.

Emerging markets within APAC will drive regional expansion, with average growth projected at 5.6 percent, significantly higher than the 1.3 percent expected for advanced economies in the region.

Moody's said India's strong growth outlook reinforces its position as a key engine of economic momentum amid an uncertain global environment.

(KNN Bureau)