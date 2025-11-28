India's Food Service Market To Exceed USD 125 Bn By 2030: Swiggy-Kearney Report

MENAFN - KNN India)India's food service market is expected to surpass USD 125 billion by 2030, with the organised segment set to double and overtake the unorganised sector, according to the report 'How India Eats' by Swiggy and Kearney.

The market is estimated at USD 78 billion in 2025, up from USD 49 billion in 2019, reflecting robust growth driven by rising incomes, digital adoption, and changing consumer preferences.

The report highlights that the organised segment will account for over 60 percent of overall growth, with cloud kitchens, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and dessert parlours leading the expansion, reported PTI.

India's food service contribution to GDP currently stands at 1.9 percent, well below China's 5 percent and Brazil's 6 percent, indicating significant headroom for growth.

Consumer behaviour is evolving rapidly, with experimentation in cuisines rising by 20 percent per customer, and the number of restaurants ordered from increasing by 30 percent.

Health-conscious choices are also gaining traction, with demand for 'better-for-you' meals growing 2.3 times faster than overall orders.

The report identifies two key growth frontiers: rediscovering India's regional culinary heritage and embracing global cuisines.

Hyper-regional dishes such as Goan, Bihari, and Pahari cuisines are expanding 2-to-8 times faster than mainstream offerings, while Korean, Vietnamese, and Mexican cuisines have seen 17x, 6x, and 3.7x growth, respectively.

Traditional beverages like buttermilk and sharbat are growing 4–6 times faster, while Boba Tea and Matcha Tea searches have surged 11x and 4x, pushing global QSRs to innovate for the Indian palate.

Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said, "In just over a decade, the industry has seen disproportionate evolution. On one hand, consumers are demanding affordability in familiar cuisines like Indian and Italian; on the other, they are embracing Matcha and Boba Tea like never before."

Rajat Tuli, Partner and F&B Lead, Kearney, added that dining-out growth outside the top eight cities is twice that of major metros, driven by corporate, industrial, educational, and tourist hubs.

The report underscores a fundamental broadening of India's food economy, where growth is increasingly driven by a diverse set of cities and an evolving, experimental, and health-conscious consumer base.

