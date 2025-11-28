NBA Disburses Rs 5.34 Cr To Support Fair & Equitable Biodiversity Benefits In Maharashtra

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has released Rs 5.34 crore to around 85 Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) in Maharashtra as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen fair and equitable benefit sharing under India's Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) framework.

The beneficiary BMCs are located across various Nagar and Gram Panchayats in Wada Tehsil of Palghar district and within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The funds will be channelled through the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board.

The disbursement stems from a case in which a company accessed soil microorganisms belonging to the Bacillus genus for developing probiotic products.

The NBA noted that nearly 15 per cent of ABS applications involve the use of microorganisms, highlighting their significant economic potential and the role they can play in generating substantial benefits for farmers, local communities, and other stakeholders.

The initiative underscores NBA's commitment to ensuring that local communities considered primary custodians of biodiversity receive due recognition and equitable benefits from the utilisation of biological resources.

It aligns with India's broader objective of fostering a sustainable and inclusive biodiversity management system where conservation efforts translate into community welfare.

This latest allocation follows an earlier release of Rs 2.56 crore to 108 BMCs and seven institutions in Maharashtra.

With the new disbursement, India's total ABS payouts have now surpassed Rs 116 crore, reinforcing the country's position as a global pioneer in the effective implementation of the ABS mechanism.

